Thursday forecast: Another warm and windy day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’ve been enjoying the warm weather the past several days, the good news is it will continue the rest of the work week. The strong winds will continue to accompany the warm weather before a cold front Friday night brings a round of storms with severe weather possible and a big cool down this weekend and yes the strong winds will continue as well.

Taking Action:

A fire danger risk exists today. Burning should be avoided and if you did do any burning the last couple days make sure it’s properly put out. Many fires on extreme fire danger days ignite from fires set previously not on the day of.

Severe weather is still looking likely Friday evening (6pm-midnight). Have at least 2 ways to receive warnings (app on phone, weather radio, StormCall, watching live TV and monitoring the warnings that could be scrolling on the screen). Know where you’re going to be and what you would do in the event a warning is issued for your area. If you’re traveling, make sure you know what county you’re going to be in.

Saturday still remains a question mark on how much rain will linger. Even if it is dry it will be much cooler and windy and not the greatest day for outdoor activities unless you’re properly dressed. Remember it’s all relative, with our 80s for most of this week, all of a sudden highs in the 50s and possible low 60s with mostly cloudy skies will be a big change.



The mild weather continues for the rest of the work week with a cold front Friday night into Saturday morning leading to a chilly start to the weekend. Temperatures do rebound back to near seasonal Saturday with above average temperatures next work week….not as warm as this week but still nice.

Normal High: 66/Normal Low: 43 (WIBW)

Today: Pretty much a carbon copy to yesterday with sunny skies. Highs in the low-mid 80s (a few upper 80s are still possible out toward central KS). Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Can’t completely rule out an isolated showers/storm anytime but chances for any storms to become severe likely won’t occur until after 5pm. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Storms develop between 5-7pm out toward central KS and continue to progress eastward through the evening. Severe weather will be monitored with large hail the primary threat but all hazards are possible including strong winds and an isolated tornado.

Depending on the timing of the cold front late Friday night into Saturday morning will depend how quickly the instability reduces where any rain does not have a risk for lightning and t-storms.

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s-low 60s with winds gusting around 35 mph. By Sunday with sunny skies highs will be more seasonal in the mid 60s and yes gusts still around 35 mph.

Next week will warm back in the 70s with a few 80s possible especially Wednesday with Monday’s winds less than 20 mph. Uncertainty exists on rain chances including the long range for Thursday through Saturday where one long range model is producing a cut-off low and producing heavy rain while the other model is dry.

Storms especially 6pm to midnight: Large hail is the primary threat however damaging winds and even a tornado are all possible as well (WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.