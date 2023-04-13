Tenderheart Project uplifts Topeka community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jacqueline Routh and her daughter Cassandra Blackwell, founders of the Topeka Tenderhearts project, recognize the power of kind words.

“We felt that so many in the community were feeling unheard, unseen, unloved, and unvaluable.” Routh said. “We thought this is a little project, something that we could do.”

“It’s just a little scrap of material but it has a lot of heart behind it.”

Their motivation comes from memories of loved ones who’ve lost their battles with mental illness.

“If they would’ve just gotten this message a week, two days, five seconds before that final decision, you know if there could’ve been a heart in their hand it just gave them pause, that they’d still be here.” Blackwell said.

“I don’t know that we can change the world with a little scrap of paper and that message but, you know, if we can make somebody put a smile on their face and make them feel heard and seen that day, well that’s the whole purpose of the project.”

The two plan to continue the project for as long as they feel necessary.

“As long as there’s people out there hurting, there’s still going to be a need. There’s still going to be a need to be hearts. There’s still going to be a need for that message”

They say hearts can be found all around the city.

“They’re in parks, they’re on walking trails, they’re places where anybody- they’re in the grocery stores, they’re tied to carts.”

“Just get out there, find those hearts, and realize and remember that you are loved.”

To learn more you can visit the Topeka Tenderhearts Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.