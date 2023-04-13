Teacher arrested for witness intimidation

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A teacher has been arrested for intimidating a witness.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Herington man for allegedly intimidating a witness in a felony investigation.

On April 12, just before 1 p.m., Russell L. Thomas, 61, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated intimidation of a witness.

According to KBI authorities, this crime allegedly occurred on April 7.

Thomas is a teacher at Herington USD.

Thomas was booked into the Dickinson County Jail, and the bond is set at $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

