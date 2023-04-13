Statewide virtual job fair offers opportunities for employers, jobseekers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Commerce is encouraging employers and jobseekers to attend a statewide virtual job fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS.

Kansas Department of Commerce said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland encourages jobseekers and employers looking to hire to participate in the April Statewide Virtual Job Fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS. The virtual event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

“Our goal is to attract and retain top talent across the state in a wide variety of sectors to keep our entire economy moving forward,” Toland said. “Our KANSASWORKS team is working hard to place Kansans in good-paying jobs and help them establish careers.”

Kansas Department of Commerce said the Virtual Job Fair portal features helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Registration is required to participate in virtual job fairs, regardless of previous participation. To register, click here.

