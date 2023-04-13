Sheriff warns residents of scam that targets family of the deceased

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff has warned of a new scam that targets the family of the deceased with a letter that looks like its from a tax processing center.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says on Thursday, April 13, that he has been made aware of yet another scam circulating the community. He said this scamp targets surviving family members of those who have passed away.

Sheriff Merchant said family members receive a letter addressed to the deceased. Upon opening the letter, the reader sees it claims to be from a “Tax Processing Center” and states “Final Demand for Payment for Nonpayment of Taxes to the State of Kansas” and names the deceased.

Merchant indicated there is also a number to call by a specified date with a specific amount owed.

The Sheriff said the letter goes on to threaten to seize property unless the debt is not paid. However, the number given comes back to a reported scam call center.

Merchant said he has forwarded all of this information to the Kansas Attorney General for further investigation. He said the letter does look official, but cautions anyone who received suspicious official-looking mail to have it verified for authenticity before large sums of money are paid.

