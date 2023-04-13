Scholar Athlete of the Week: Abby Fleischer

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Abby Fleischer of Shawnee Heights High School.

Fleischer is a three-sport athlete for the Thunderbirds. She plays soccer, volleyball and basketball.

She’s the president of the National Honor Society, she’s a part of Student Council, Band, Link Crew, Jr. Civitan and Spirit Club.

Fleischer plans on attending Kansas State University and intends to major in Hospitality Management with a minor in Business. On top of that, she maintains a 4.5 GPA.

