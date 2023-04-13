Personal story to highlight Kansas Holocaust Commemoration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are invited to take time next week to remember and reflect on the Holocaust.

The annual State of Kansas Holocaust Commemoration has a theme this year of “Home and Belonging.”

Rabbi Sam Stern and Topeka attorney Harold Youngentob, who will give the keynote address, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the importance of the event.

Youngentob will share the story of his mother, Irene, and her brother, Louis Pozez. Their parents and younger brother were brutally murdered after Nazis invaded their city at the start of World War II. Irene and Louis were saved from a similar fate by an uncle, who was living in Topeka and obtained visas for them.

The commemoration also will include a proclamation presented by Gov. Laura Kelly, candle lighting, and various musical selections.

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 18 at the Downtown Topeka Ramada Hotel, 420 SE 6th St. A live stream will be available at MCHE Kansas City YouTube Channel

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.