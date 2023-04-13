Personal story to highlight Kansas Holocaust Commemoration

The State of Kansas Holocaust Commemoration will take place 1 p.m. April 18 at the Downtown Topeka Ramada Hotel.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are invited to take time next week to remember and reflect on the Holocaust.

The annual State of Kansas Holocaust Commemoration has a theme this year of “Home and Belonging.”

Rabbi Sam Stern and Topeka attorney Harold Youngentob, who will give the keynote address, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the importance of the event.

Youngentob will share the story of his mother, Irene, and her brother, Louis Pozez. Their parents and younger brother were brutally murdered after Nazis invaded their city at the start of World War II.  Irene and Louis were saved from a similar fate by an uncle, who was living in Topeka and obtained visas for them.

The commemoration also will include a proclamation presented by Gov. Laura Kelly, candle lighting, and various musical selections.

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 18 at the Downtown Topeka Ramada Hotel, 420 SE 6th St. A live stream will be available at MCHE Kansas City YouTube Channel

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell L. Thomas, 61, a Herington USD teacher, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated...
Teacher arrested for witness intimidation
Officials apprehend 3 juveniles after at least 4 golf carts led them on a chase on April 12,...
3 juveniles booked after golf cart chase ends in Central Topeka
Jeremy B. Rath, 23, of Topeka, had been arrested in connection to an early-morning shooting at...
One arrested, another taken to hospital after central Topeka shooting
FILE
Lyon Co. officials on the hunt for man who broke into teen’s home, raped her
FILE - Ken Hush
ESU President, Emporia Mayor come to blows over recently announced bonuses

Latest News

The Topeka Zoo has welcomed a new African Lion to its pride, a male, as one of its females...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Another disaster declaration issued as officials fight wildfires around Kansas
Another disaster declaration issued as officials fight wildfires around Kansas
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly began a two-day series of discussions about public education in...
Governor Kelly completes two-day series of discussions on public education
13 News at Six
Bryn Aytes and Consti Garay discuss VIDA's Soup with the Mayor fundraiser.
VIDA Soup Supper with the Mayor supports Latin American community