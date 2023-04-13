Patrick Mahomes named one of TIME’s ‘100 Most Influential People of 2023′

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes has already had an eventful 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback helped lead the organization to his third Super Bowl appearance in January and was named MVP for the second time in his career in February, days before winning his second Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP.

And now, Mahomes can add another 2023 accomplishment to his résumé. On Thursday, Mahomes was named to TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list.

“Patrick is setting new bars,” two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning wrote in an excerpt about Mahomes in TIME. “All these young players around the country are trying to imitate his sidearm throws and incredible plays. But I hope they know he’s also an incredibly hard worker. He appreciates the cerebral part of the game. And he understands his platform, as the MVP quarterback of the Super Bowl-winning team.

This won’t be the last time you hear Patrick Mahomes identified that way.”

Mahomes was one of 13 people selected for the “Titans” category of the list, along with Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi. This is the second time that he’s been named to TIME’s Most Influential People list after being named to it in 2020.

You can read Manning’s full excerpt here and see the full list here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

