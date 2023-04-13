Overnight attack leads to woman’s hospitalization, man’s arrest

Skye Joe Covers Up
Skye Joe Covers Up(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An overnight attack led to the hospitalization of one woman and the arrest of a Topeka man.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, officials were called to the 400 block of SE Lafayette St. with reports of an assault.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect later identified as Skye Joe Covers Up, 21, of Topeka, had been attacking a woman. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said they arrested Covers Up once the fight was broken up. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, interference with law enforcement, criminal damage to property and disobeying a lawful police order.

Covers Up remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on May 25.

