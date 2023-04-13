Organization to replace Callery Pear trees with non-invasive species in Topeka

FILE - Callery Pear trees
FILE - Callery Pear trees(WXIX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City organization will “buy back” Callery Pear trees in the Capital City and replace them with a non-invasive species during a registration-required event.

Deep Roots KC, an organization dedicated to increasing native plant landscapes in the Midwest, says it has teamed up with Evergy to host a Callery Pear buy-back event in Topeka.

The collaboration includes partners Johnson County Parks and Recreation, Kansas Forest Service, Shawnee County Parks + Recreation and the Missouri Invasive Plant Council.

Deep Roots said the programs will be held in three locations in the greater Kansas City area as well as Topeka. Participants are required to register beforehand and choose their location following the instructions listed HERE.

Officials noted that free replacement trees will be provided to registered participants. To be eligible for a free replacement tree, participants are required to register and email a photo of themselves next to their cut-down Callery Pear to hello@deeprootsKC.org.

For more information about the event - including a full list of replacement tree species - click HERE.

