Officials search for Soviet military dagger after stolen from Manhattan woman

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for a Soviet military dagger after it was stolen from a Manhattan woman’s apartment.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, officials were called to the 200 block of N. 9th St. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 52-year-old woman who reported her antique USSR military dagger had been stolen out of her apartment. The crime cost the woman about $1,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

