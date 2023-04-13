Officials investigate after two separate bikes stolen in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened investigations into two separate mountain bike thefts in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, officials were called to the 300 block of N. 5th St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 44-year-old man who reported his Specialized mountain bicycle had been stolen overnight. The crime cost the man about $1,200.

Then, around 10:45 a.m., officials were called to the 1000 block of Westloop Pl. with reports of the same.

When officials arrived here, they said a 72-year-old woman reported her Schwinn mountain bicycle had also been stolen. The crime also cost her around $1,200.

Anyone with information about either crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

