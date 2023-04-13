Manhattan officials investigate after woman reports rape by two strange men

FILE - Riley County Police Department
FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened an investigation after a woman reported she was raped and sodomized by two strange men.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, officials received reports of a rape in the City of Manhattan.

RCPD said a 25-year-old woman reported two men she did not know had criminally restrained her and proceeded to rape and sodomize her.

Due to the nature of the crime, officials said they would not release further details.

Officials said they are searching for the suspects in relation to rape, criminal restraint and aggravated sodomy. If anyone has information about this incident, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

