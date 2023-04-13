Man remains in critical condition after Wednesday shooting in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man remained hospitalized in critical condition Thursday, authorities said, a day after he was shot at a central Topeka high-rise apartment complex.

Topeka police spokeswoman Rosie Nichols said the shooting victim was in “critical but stable condition” on Thursday morning.

The man was wounded in a shooting that was reported at 2:09 a.m. Wednesday at the Polk Plaza Apartments, 1312 S.W. Polk.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Police placed yellow crime-scene tape around the south door of the nine-story building and were on the scene until around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said Jeremy B. Rath, 23, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with the shooting. Officials said Rath was booked at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with: aggravated battery; criminal possession of a firearm; felony obstruction; and two warrants.

Rath remained Wednesday morning in the Shawnee County Jail, where he was being held without bond.

