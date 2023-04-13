Man remains in critical condition after Wednesday shooting in central Topeka

A man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Wednesday at the Polk Plaza...
A man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Wednesday at the Polk Plaza Apartments at 1312 S.W. Polk was listed in critical-but-stable condition Thursday morning in an area hospital, police officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man remained hospitalized in critical condition Thursday, authorities said, a day after he was shot at a central Topeka high-rise apartment complex.

Topeka police spokeswoman Rosie Nichols said the shooting victim was in “critical but stable condition” on Thursday morning.

The man was wounded in a shooting that was reported at 2:09 a.m. Wednesday at the Polk Plaza Apartments, 1312 S.W. Polk.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Police placed yellow crime-scene tape around the south door of the nine-story building and were on the scene until around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said Jeremy B. Rath, 23, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with the shooting. Officials said Rath was booked at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with: aggravated battery; criminal possession of a firearm; felony obstruction; and two warrants.

Rath remained Wednesday morning in the Shawnee County Jail, where he was being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell L. Thomas, 61, a Herington USD teacher, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated...
Teacher arrested for witness intimidation
Officials apprehend 3 juveniles after at least 4 golf carts led them on a chase on April 12,...
3 juveniles booked after golf cart chase ends in Central Topeka
Jeremy B. Rath, 23, of Topeka, had been arrested in connection to an early-morning shooting at...
One arrested, another taken to hospital after central Topeka shooting
FILE
Lyon Co. officials on the hunt for man who broke into teen’s home, raped her
FILE - Ken Hush
ESU President, Emporia Mayor come to blows over recently announced bonuses

Latest News

Darren Pinick
Man booked for public nudity after found attempting to enter Topeka homes
The Kansas Department of Commerce is encouraging employers and jobseekers to attend a statewide...
Statewide virtual job fair offers opportunities for employers, jobseekers
Vaughn Pediatric Dentistry
First Tooth Photo Contest
The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR), in partnership with PayIt, announced the addition of...
Kansas Department of Revenue announces addition of ID card renewal services