Man booked for public nudity after found attempting to enter Topeka homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was booked into jail for public nudity and other alleged crimes after he was found attempting to enter West Topeka homes.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, officials were called to the area of SW 21st and Indian Hills Rd. with reports of a man attempting to enter homes.

When officials arrived, they said they saw Darren L. Pinick, 48, of Topeka, run away from them. They were able to quickly apprehend him.

Officials did not indicate at what point Pinick’s public nudity occurred.

Pinick was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on interference with law enforcement, public nudity, lurking or prowling with intent to commit a crime and a previous warrant. He was issued a $5,000 bond and no longer remains behind bars.

