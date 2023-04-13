Lawrence Police attempt to identify man with information about stolen wallet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are attempting to identify a man with information about a stolen wallet.
The Lawrence Police Department says it has asked the public for its help to identify a man they believe has information about a recently stolen wallet.
LPD said a wallet containing a debit card that’s been used to charge about $500 in items was recently stolen.
If anyone knows this man or where he may be, they should report it to LPD at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.
