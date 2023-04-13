Laundry building at Leavenworth Penitentiary sustains significant damage in fire

(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A fire at the United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth led to significant damage to the facility’s laundry operations.

The fire occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday and was isolated just to the unoccupied laundry building.

Local fire departments assisted in containing the fire. No staff or inmates were injured as a result of the fire.

The penitentiary in Leavenworth currently houses 1,514 male offenders.

