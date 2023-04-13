Kansas Water Office to host Regional Advisory Committee Meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Water Office will host the Kansas Regional Advisory Committee Meeting (RAC) to discuss current water issues affecting the region and state.

The Kansas Water Office announced the RAC will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at the Evergy Professional Development Building located at 801 NE Hwy 24 in Topeka, Kan. The meeting topics will include:

Presentation from the Kansas Soil Health Alliance,

Discussion about potential wetland projects within the Kansas Region,

Discussion about the RAC’s goals and their implementation,

Updates from each subcommittee about their recent activities, and

Updates on recent KWA and Legislature activities.

The Kansas Water Office said the agenda and meeting materials can be found when available at kwo.ks.gov or individuals may request copies by calling (785) 296-3185 or toll-free at (888) KAN-WATER (526-9283).

The Kansas Water Office noted if accommodations are needed for a person with disabilities, notify the Kansas Water Office at 900 SW Jackson Street, Suite 404, Topeka, KS 66611 or call (785) 296-3185 at least five working days prior to the meeting.

