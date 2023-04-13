Kansas Water Office to host Regional Advisory Committee Meeting

The Kansas Water Office will host the Kansas Regional Advisory Committee Meeting (RAC) to...
The Kansas Water Office will host the Kansas Regional Advisory Committee Meeting (RAC) to discuss current water issues affecting the region and state.(wwbt)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Water Office will host the Kansas Regional Advisory Committee Meeting (RAC) to discuss current water issues affecting the region and state.

The Kansas Water Office announced the RAC will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at the Evergy Professional Development Building located at 801 NE Hwy 24 in Topeka, Kan. The meeting topics will include:

  • Presentation from the Kansas Soil Health Alliance,
  • Discussion about potential wetland projects within the Kansas Region,
  • Discussion about the RAC’s goals and their implementation,
  • Updates from each subcommittee about their recent activities, and
  • Updates on recent KWA and Legislature activities.

The Kansas Water Office said the agenda and meeting materials can be found when available at kwo.ks.gov or individuals may request copies by calling (785) 296-3185 or toll-free at (888) KAN-WATER (526-9283).

The Kansas Water Office noted if accommodations are needed for a person with disabilities, notify the Kansas Water Office at 900 SW Jackson Street, Suite 404, Topeka, KS 66611 or call (785) 296-3185 at least five working days prior to the meeting.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell L. Thomas, 61, a Herington USD teacher, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated...
Teacher arrested for witness intimidation
Officials apprehend 3 juveniles after at least 4 golf carts led them on a chase on April 12,...
3 juveniles booked after golf cart chase ends in Central Topeka
Jeremy B. Rath, 23, of Topeka, had been arrested in connection to an early-morning shooting at...
One arrested, another taken to hospital after central Topeka shooting
FILE
Lyon Co. officials on the hunt for man who broke into teen’s home, raped her
FILE - Ken Hush
ESU President, Emporia Mayor come to blows over recently announced bonuses

Latest News

Skye Joe Covers Up
Overnight attack leads to woman’s hospitalization, man’s arrest
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Officials investigate after two separate bikes stolen in Manhattan
Russell Adamson
Alleged attack on residential facility tenants leads to arrest of Topeka man