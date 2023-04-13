Kansas Department of Revenue announces addition of ID card renewal services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR), in partnership with PayIt, announced the addition of identification (ID) card renewal services to iKan.

KDOR announced iKan is the State of Kansas’ award-winning digital government platform that delivers services from numerous state agencies in a single, end-to-end experience for Kansans, with web, mobile, Apple and Android apps available.

KDOR said ID renewal joins the growing list of online services available to Kansas residents through iKan, including renewal of driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, ordering birth, death, and marriage certificates, and purchasing annual park passes.

“Since starting our journey with PayIt in 2018, our commitment to serving residents with an accessible, convenient digital experience has remained a top priority,” said David Harper, KDOR Division of Vehicles Director. “We’re proud to add another service to the platform, enabling ID holders of all ages to have the option to renew online. We will continue to invest in delivering digital services that make Kansans’ lives a little easier.”

KDOR indicated as of March 2023, more than 1 in 3 Kansas residents are registered with iKan, and the addition of ID renewal enables iKan to serve over 10,000 additional residents each year.

KDOR noted to renew an ID, Kansans can log into the iKan platform or access as a guest, select ID credentials renewal, and provide their name, date of birth, ID number, and last four digits of their social security number to submit the request.

KDOR said to explore iKan, visit https://ikan.ks.gov/.

