Kansans gear up for second annual Food Truck Festival at Prairie Band

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are gearing up for the second annual Food Truck Festival in Mayetta at Praire Band Casino & Resort with tons of local options.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort has announced that on Saturday, April 22, it will host its second annual Food Truck Festival. The community has been invited to enjoy a variety of delicious food and live entertainment inside the Great Lakes Ballroom, 12305 150th Rd., between 1 and 6 p.m. Food trucks will be found in the parking lot outside.

Officials said attendees can expect to see scrumptious options from the following vendors:

Vista Hamburgers

Soul Fire Foods Co.

Chef LaMona

Boys & Girls Club of the Potawatomi Nation

KS Snack Shack

Dj’s Catering

Pineapple Dream

Bobby’s Food Co.

Coco Loco Grill

The Burger Bus

Poppin Minis

El Cafecito

Poppin Squeeze

Flatlander’s Pizza

As for live entertainment, Prairie Band said foodies can expect to enjoy dancing with The Mix between 1 and 3 p.m. and Wilder Horses between 4 and 6 p.m.

After guests have had the chance to enjoy a multitude of cuisine options, they may place votes for their favorite truck in a ballot box near the entrance of the ballroom. Attendees of all ages are welcome and the event will take place rain or shine.

