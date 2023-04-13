Kansans gear up for second annual Food Truck Festival at Prairie Band

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are gearing up for the second annual Food Truck Festival in Mayetta at Praire Band Casino & Resort with tons of local options.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort has announced that on Saturday, April 22, it will host its second annual Food Truck Festival. The community has been invited to enjoy a variety of delicious food and live entertainment inside the Great Lakes Ballroom, 12305 150th Rd., between 1 and 6 p.m. Food trucks will be found in the parking lot outside.

Officials said attendees can expect to see scrumptious options from the following vendors:

  • Vista Hamburgers
  • Soul Fire Foods Co.
  • Chef LaMona
  • Boys & Girls Club of the Potawatomi Nation
  • KS Snack Shack
  • Dj’s Catering
  • Pineapple Dream
  • Bobby’s Food Co.
  • Coco Loco Grill
  • The Burger Bus
  • Poppin Minis
  • El Cafecito
  • Poppin Squeeze
  • Flatlander’s Pizza

As for live entertainment, Prairie Band said foodies can expect to enjoy dancing with The Mix between 1 and 3 p.m. and Wilder Horses between 4 and 6 p.m.

After guests have had the chance to enjoy a multitude of cuisine options, they may place votes for their favorite truck in a ballot box near the entrance of the ballroom. Attendees of all ages are welcome and the event will take place rain or shine.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials apprehend 3 juveniles after at least 4 golf carts led them on a chase on April 12,...
3 juveniles booked after golf cart chase ends in Central Topeka
Jeremy B. Rath, 23, of Topeka, had been arrested in connection to an early-morning shooting at...
One arrested, another taken to hospital after central Topeka shooting
Russell L. Thomas, 61, a Herington USD teacher, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated...
Teacher arrested for witness intimidation
FILE
Lyon Co. officials on the hunt for man who broke into teen’s home, raped her

Latest News

Kansas Soybean Commission: Super Soy & Ancient Grain Salad 04-10-23
Kansas Soybean Commission: Super Soy & Ancient Grain Salad 04-10-23
FILE
Emporia schools BB gun safety brief brings up several key issues
Designer Showhouse in Topeka: The Basement 04-12-23
Designer Showhouse in Topeka 2023: The Basement 04-12-23
Kansas Tourism: Tulip Festivals around Kansas 04-13-23
Kansas Tourism: Tulip Festivals around Kansas 04-13-23