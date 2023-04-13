Kansans gear up for second annual Food Truck Festival at Prairie Band
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are gearing up for the second annual Food Truck Festival in Mayetta at Praire Band Casino & Resort with tons of local options.
Prairie Band Casino & Resort has announced that on Saturday, April 22, it will host its second annual Food Truck Festival. The community has been invited to enjoy a variety of delicious food and live entertainment inside the Great Lakes Ballroom, 12305 150th Rd., between 1 and 6 p.m. Food trucks will be found in the parking lot outside.
Officials said attendees can expect to see scrumptious options from the following vendors:
- Vista Hamburgers
- Soul Fire Foods Co.
- Chef LaMona
- Boys & Girls Club of the Potawatomi Nation
- KS Snack Shack
- Dj’s Catering
- Pineapple Dream
- Bobby’s Food Co.
- Coco Loco Grill
- The Burger Bus
- Poppin Minis
- El Cafecito
- Poppin Squeeze
- Flatlander’s Pizza
As for live entertainment, Prairie Band said foodies can expect to enjoy dancing with The Mix between 1 and 3 p.m. and Wilder Horses between 4 and 6 p.m.
After guests have had the chance to enjoy a multitude of cuisine options, they may place votes for their favorite truck in a ballot box near the entrance of the ballroom. Attendees of all ages are welcome and the event will take place rain or shine.
