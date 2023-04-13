Junction City High School names beloved coach as Interim Athletic Director

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City High School has named a beloved coach as its Interim Athletic Director for the 2023-24 school year.

Geary Co. Schools USD 475 and Junction City High School announced that well-known educator, coach and administrator, Chris Bogenhagen, has been named the Interim Athletic Director for the 2023-24 school year.

JCHS said Bogenhagen is a Blue Jay graduate and attended Dodge City Community College on a baseball scholarship. He also attended Fort Hays State University where he completed his teaching and master’s degrees.

Officials noted that Bogenhagen has more than two decades of experience in the district and has served as a coach in multiple programs as well s president of the Junction City Wrestling Club for 15 years.

“I am extremely excited and grateful to step into this role at Junction City High School,” Bogenhagen said. “I wanted to thank the JCHS administration, USD 475 District office and Board of Education for giving me the opportunity to share my passion for athletics. I look forward to working closely with the team at JCHS to positively impact the student-athletes in our Blue Jay community.”

JCHS indicated Bogenhagen will replace Ryan Norton who will resign at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

