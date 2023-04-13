Inmates allegedly attempt to smuggle contraband into Kansas prison with drone

FILE - This Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 photos shows a look down Highway Terrace in Leavenworth,...
FILE - This Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 photos shows a look down Highway Terrace in Leavenworth, Kan., at the main gate of the Leavenworth Detention Center of Corrections Corporation of America. Defense attorneys who represent inmates at a privately run federal prison in Kansas were livid after learning that their meetings with clients had been recorded on video.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Six men - all from out of state - have been charged with attempting to smuggle contraband into Leavenworth Prison with a drone.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Thursday, April 13, that a federal grand jury in Kansas City indicted and charged six people with conspiring to smuggle contraband into a federal prison in the Sunflower State.

Court records indicate that Dale Gaver III, 35, Dale Gaver II, 54, Joshua Hamilton, 37 and Rex Hill 33, all originally of Omaha, Neb., have been charged with one count of conspiracy to provide and possess contraband in prison.

Additionally, court records show that Melvin Edwards, 44, and Tamarae Hollman, 36, of Riverside, Cali, have been charged with one count of conspiracy to provide and possess contraband in prison.

Court documents note that between August 2020 and May 2021, Edwards, both Gavers, Hamilton, Hill and Hollman allegedly conspired to smuggle prohibited items into the Leavenworth Penitentiary with the use of a drone to drop contraband like cellphones, K2, marijuana and tobacco into the yard.

Officials also said Hill has been charged with an additional count of attempting to provide contraband while Gaver III has also been charged with attempted possession of prison contraband and one count of possession of prison contraband.

Court records show the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation as Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle McFarlane prosecutes.

