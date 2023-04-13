High-speed chase narrowly avoids head-on collision, ends with two behind bars

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A high-speed chase that almost ended in a head-on collision concluded with the driver and passenger behind bars after their Jeep flipped on its top.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, deputies saw a vehicle in the area of E. 15th St. and Craig Ct. they thought to belong to someone with outstanding warrants. They attempted to pull the vehicle, a maroon Jeep, over.

Officials said the driver, later identified as Brandon M. Helm, 29, of Lawrence, immediately sped up and began to evade the deputy beginning a chase. The pursuit was discontinued east of Lawrence. However, the vehicle was then spotted a short time later in the 1700 block of N 1500 Rd.

Here, the Sheriff’s Office said Helm evaded spikes and continued north on E 1625 Rd. During the chase, officials watched him speed recklessly and nearly cause a head-on collision with a Lawrence Police Department cruiser as he continued west on 11th St.

Around 8 p.m., officials said Helm’s Jeep had been driving too fast for the curve at E. 11th and Haskell Ave. where the vehicle left the road and hit an electric box, guy-wire and fire hydrant. The collision caused the Jeep to flip onto its roof.

Officials said Helm and his passenger, Samantha D. C. Besser, 29, of Eudora, were checked for injuries at the scene which were not believed to be life-threatening. They were taken to LMH Health at their request.

After both were cleared by medical personnel, the Sheriff’s Office said both Helm and Besser were taken to the Douglas Co. Correctional Facility as Helm had eight outstanding arrest warrants and Besser had four.

Helm was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on seven failure-to-appear warrants and one probation violation while Besser was booked on her warrants for failure to appear. Both remain behind bars.

