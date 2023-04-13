Grace Episcopal Church, one of Topeka’s oldest buildings, undergoing major construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Grace Episcopal Cathedral has served people in Topeka for over 100 years.

Now, it’s undergoing some major improvements.

“It’s just a sign that the lights are on, the place is open for business and that we’re welcoming for people and very interested in keeping everything up to the 100 percent mark,” said The Very Reverend Torey Lightcap, Dean of of Grace Cathedral.

The inside and outside of the church were damaged from a lightening strike two years ago.

“We didn’t actually see it, but we saw evidence of it on video when the big storm blew through here. So, it kind of messed up our electrical too. So we’ve addressed that,” Rev. Lightcap said.

Some of the work done Wednesday included the reinstallation of pinnacles on top of the spires.

“Getting the pinnacles back up, one was taken down to serve as a model for the others so we have the fourth up on that west tower on the north side,” said Rev. Lightcap.

The church is also in the process of putting a cross up top, although that could take some time given the size of it.

“Well I’ve been told it’s about 900 pounds. So, you kind of get one shot to do all this exactly right and of course it has to be fixed in and as stable as you can possible make it,” Lightcap said.

A significant amount of the project’s cost is being covered through the generosity of one anonymous donor.

“We have a very generous donor who said you know, I would like to see that replaced. So through that person’s efforts, we’ve been able to bring the new one on and that will be part of the installation.”

The church dean says the upgrades will be a symbol of pride, both for the congregation and the City.

“I think it’s a point of pride, not just for the Cathedral community, but for Topeka, to know that the Cathedral which has been here for so long and served so many people over the years as a spiritual center... is sort of operating at its fullest possible potential.”

