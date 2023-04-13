Governor Kelly completes two-day series of discussions on public education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, April 12, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly completed a two-day series of discussions about public education in Western Kansas.

The Office of the Governor announced Governor Kelly visited Dodge City High School and Garden City High School to discuss the importance of continuing to fully fund public education and special education.

“I am always blown away by our teachers’ commitment to providing quality education to our students across the state. That commitment couldn’t be more apparent than at both Dodge City and Garden City high schools,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “But our teachers can’t do it on their own. We must continue to fully fund public education – and start fully funding special education – to ensure our teachers have the resources they need to provide the best quality education for our students in every corner of the state.”

Governor Kelly’s first stop included a roundtable discussion about special education at Dodge City High School. During the roundtable discussion, Governor Laura Kelly was joined by Dodge City teachers, parents, and state legislators.

“The men and women serving special needs students in our great state are incredibly inspiring people. Their willingness and skillfulness are a source of hope for their students,” said State Representative Jason Goetz. “My son Mayson has Down Syndrome and has received excellent instructional care through the staff of USD 443 and 613. Thank you to everyone involved in the discussion today and blessings to you for your caring work.”

Other roundtable participants included:

Matt Legg, Principal, Southwest Kansas Area Cooperative District (SKACD)

Judy Zapata, Deputy Clerk, SKACD Board of Directors

Tessa Hiatt, Special Education Teacher, SKACD

Dr. Fred Dierksen, Superintendent, Dodge City USD 443

Jonathan Hansen, Assistant Principal, Dodge City High School

Martha Mendoza, Principal, Dodge City High School

Kerri Baker, Director of Public Information, Dodge City USD 443

Governor Kelly’s second stop involved a roundtable discussion focusing on efforts to address the teacher shortage at Garden City High School, as well as Garden City’s Teacher Apprenticeship Program.

The Office of the Governor said the apprenticeship program is the first of its kind in Kansas history. Its goal is to recruit and train local residents to fill teaching positions in an area with several openings. The program has placed nine apprentices in classrooms in need since it started in 2019. The apprenticeship program is a joint partnership between Kansas WorkforceONE - a local workforce development board in Western Kansas - and the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeships that the Governor created last fall.

Attendees from the roundtable discussion shared their thoughts:

“We are honored to have Governor Kelly visit Garden City Public Schools to highlight the state’s first Teacher Educator Apprenticeship program, which began four years ago to help close the gap with the teacher shortage in our community,” said Afton Huck, HR Coordinator for Garden City Public Schools. “This program provides invaluable experience in the classroom as a paraprofessional, long before participants become licensed teachers. I am excited to see teacher apprenticeship programs grow across the state and fill teaching positions that are critical to the future success of Kansas.”

“If it were not for the Apprentice Program allowing me to gain experience and still hold my para position, I would not be able to complete my degree. As a single mom I would not be able to do a semester of student teaching without pay and benefits,” said Shannon Wyatt, a teacher at Garden City High School and graduate of the Teacher Apprenticeship Program. “The apprentice program allowed me to do both-- get my experience and provide for my family.”

“Our rural schools do more than just educate our students – they serve entire communities with employment, activities, and entertainment,” said Senator John Doll. “As a former educator myself, I believe the best way we can support our students, teachers, and school districts is to fully fund public education, especially for our rural schools, and continue efforts to attract and retain teachers.”

Other roundtable participants included:

Representative Bob Lewis, R-Garden City

Dr. Mike Dominguez, Superintendent of USD 457, Garden City Public Schools

Tracy Leiker, Principal, Victor Ornelas Elementary School

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly began a two-day series of discussions about public education in Western Kansas. (Office of Governor Laura Kelly)

On Thursday, April 13, Governor Kelly continued her two-day tour of education facilities in Western Kansas. Governor Kelly discussed workforce preparedness at Colby High School and challenges for rural schools at Ellis High School.

“Public schools are the beating hearts of our rural communities,” said Governor Kelly. “They provide a safe learning environment for our children and employ many local residents. That’s why it is essential that we keep public dollars in public schools, especially in places like Colby and Ellis.”

During a roundtable discussion at Colby High School, Governor Kelly was joined by students, teachers, administrators, and agribusiness leaders to focus on education and workplace preparedness. They discussed the programs offered at Colby High School that ensure studetns are preaped to enter the workforce when they graduate, including its partnership with Northwest Kansas Technical College.

Colby High School is investing in agriculture programs to help prepare our state’s next generation of farmers. High school students can earn certifications in animal sciences, comprehensive agriculture, and beef quality assurance, and the community is preparing to build a new Agricultural Education and Technology Center.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to share the vision of our ‘Building Our Ag’ committee with Governor Kelly,” said Katina Brenn, Superintendent of Colby Public Schools. “We believe that when members of the community, industry, and school staff work together, we are able to strengthen programs and empower students to meet agricultural industry needs.”

Other roundtable participants included:

Kris Lemman, USD 315 Board President and Vice President of Accounting for Farm Credit of Western Kansas;

Bill Shields, with United Agri Products in Colby;

David Oren, with American Implement in Colby;

Jayla Rush, Colby High School Senior and President of Future Farmers of America (FFA), and

Mason Kersenbrock, Colby High School Senior who completed the workforce preparedness program with a focus on agriculture, agriculture operations, and related sciences.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly began a two-day series of discussions about public education in Western Kansas. (Office of Governor Laura Kelly)

During her final stop in western Kansas, Governor Kelly received a warm welcome from Washington Elementary School students ahead of her visit to Ellis High School. During her visit, Governor Kelly held a roundtable discussion joined by students, parents, administrators, local elected officials, and teachers to discuss the unique challanges facing rural school districts.

The Office of the Governor said the group discussed the importance of continuing to fully fund public education, the need to fully fund special education, how rural school districts serve their communities beyond educating students, and how to overcome the challenges of retaining students and teachers in rural school districts.

Participants of the Ellis High School roundtable included:

Dave McDaniel, Mayor of Ellis;

Randy Honas, President of Ellis USD 388 Board of Education;

Kyle Carlin, Assistant Director of the Special Education Cooperative at West Central Kansas/Hays USD 489;

John Befort, Principal of Washington Grade School;

Janice Wilson, Superintendent of USD 388

Kayla Ford, a USD 388 parent and Collections Manager for the Hays Public Library;

Donna Schmidt , Principal of Ellis Junior/Senior High School;

Brian Shannon, a USD 388 parent, detective at the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, and member of the USD 388 Board of Education;

Matt Davenport, Ellis USD 388 student-teacher;

Libby Starnes, USD 388 parent;

Liam Crawford, Ellis High School senior, and

Travis Kohlrus, a USD 388 parent.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly began a two-day series of discussions about public education in Western Kansas. (Office of Governor Laura Kelly)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.