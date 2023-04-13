Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Latest Video
Livestream
Send It In
Home
News
Local
Crime
State
National
Health
Politics
International
Veterans
Agriculture
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Weather
Closings
Radar
Weather Pics
Weather Maps
Risk Maps
Storm Call
Sports
Send Us Your Score
Kansas Prep Zone
Video
Scholar Athlete Nomination Form
Scoreboard
IX at 50
College
National
The Drive
Video & Livestream
News Clips & Segments
Livestream
Latest Newscasts
Video Vault
COVID-19 Resources
Find a Vaccine
COVID-19 Map
COVID Stories
Submit A News Tip
Signature Stories
Kansas Cold Cases
Salute Our Heroes
Good Kids
Nominate a Good Kid
Wednesday's Child
Fork in the Road
13 at 65
Remembering Bob Dole
Eye on NE Kansas
Morning Show
Morning Show Clips
Submit: Birthday Club
Submit: Braggin’ Wall
Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall Video
Contact Us
WIBW News Team
13 Marketing
Request Help Promoting Your Event
Jobs
Mr. Food
Community Calendar
TV Listings
Stay Connected
Travel with WIBW
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Press Releases
6 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
First Tooth Photo Contest
Sponsored by Vaughn Pediatric Dentistry
Vaughn Pediatric Dentistry
(Vaughn Pediatric Dentistry)
By
Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT
|
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Teacher arrested for witness intimidation
3 juveniles booked after golf cart chase ends in Central Topeka
One arrested, another taken to hospital after central Topeka shooting
Lyon Co. officials on the hunt for man who broke into teen’s home, raped her
ESU President, Emporia Mayor come to blows over recently announced bonuses
Latest News
Statewide virtual job fair offers opportunities for employers, jobseekers
Man remains in critical condition after Wednesday shooting in central Topeka
Kansas Department of Revenue announces addition of ID card renewal services
Manhattan officials investigate after woman reports rape by two strange men