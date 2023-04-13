Fire burns commercial building in Rossville

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 2 hours ago
Rossville, Kan. (WIBW) - A commercial building in Rossville caught fire in tonight.

Rossville, Silver Lake and other surrounding area fire departments responded around 6:30 this evening to Main street, off Highway 24. Main Street was blocked while crews worked to combat the fire.

It’s not believed a business was currently operating out of the location.

The potential cause and extent of damages are currently unknown and are under investigation.

