Emporia schools BB gun safety brief brings up several key issues

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A safety brief of the incident that locked down several Emporia schools after a BB gun was brought to one brought up several important issues parents hope will soon be fixed.

KVOE reports that in a school safety brief at the Emporia Public Schools USD 253 Wednesday, April 12, Board of Education meeting, officials discussed the lockdown situation at several local school buildings after a student allegedly brought a BB gun to Emporia High School on March 29.

USD 253 Director of Human Resources Jared Griffin led the effort and said there were several key takeaways from the incident - mostly a large sense of pride in how building staff, security and law enforcement responded.

Board President Leslie Seeley noted that all involved responded tremendously in what was described as a terrifying situation.

The district, however, did receive a large level of criticism for a number of breakdowns - a lack of communication with families being the most concerning. The administration was also criticized for not locking down Timmerman Elementary School or the Flint Hills Learning Center.

According to Giffin, those are understandable concerns and emphasized a need to reinforce the idea that staff “are the decision makers” when it comes to a crisis situation. When it comes to communication, he said the district did not want to put out rapidly changing information that would risk causing more panic.

However, there were some families who never received any form of correspondence - even after the situation was resolved. Concerns were also expressed about a technical issue where the high school bell and intercom system overlapped leading to many not hearing the initial lockdown announcement. Giffin said both issues are concerning and can be easily resolved.

President Seeley said that while it is important for the district to research all options, she also believes it is important for parents and students to have an open conversation about crisis situations and come up with a plan on how to respond.

KVOE reported that Wednesday’s brief followed a previously planned presentation by SafeDefend - a company that connects different law enforcement and emergency teams to the district in the event of a crisis situation. National Accounts Manager Dan Cole said the majority of systems are either proactive or reactionary.

Cole also noted that SafeDefends allows buildings to prepare for a crisis situation while also providing tools to accurately and efficiently respond. He claimed the system’s implementation can act as a deterrent for those who may look to commit violence on school grounds.

USD 253 Board member Jeremy Dorsey said he sees the advantages of this system, however, he believes financials could present a challenge.

Cole said SafeDefend has been implemented in 300 campuses in 20 states - including USD 252 Southern Lyon Co. which approved the installation of the system in the fall of 2022. No decision on the implementation of the system in this district has been made yet.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, in the Mary Herbert Education Center.

