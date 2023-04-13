Dillons to host community compost giveaway and donation to Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons Food Stores is hosting a free community compost giveaway and donation to Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center and World Wildlife Fund in recognition of Earth Day throughout April.

Dillons Food Stores said the event invites customers to join efforts in a community compost giveaway, support the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center, and protect the World Wildlife Fund starting on Saturday, April 15 at Dillons North Topeka located at 800 NW 25th St. in Topeka, Kan. The event will begin with a short presentation at 10 a.m., a ceremonial donation to Topeka Zoo, and compost giveaway.

Dillons Food Stores said they are celebrating Earth Day throughout the entire month of April with the following events:

Free Community Compost Giveaway Dillons, in partnership with Quest Proganics and Missouri Organics, will be sharing 75 yards of compost made from excess food waste from Dillons. Dillons will also provide seed packets for gardeners with carrots, green peppers, and tomatoes. Customers are invited to bring their own bucket, bags, and shovels to participate in capturing compost for their home gardens and landscapes. 2023 marks the 3rd year for the compost giveaway.

Donation of compost to Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center and funding scholarship Dillons will donate 50 yards of compost to the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center to replenish the landscaping throughout the zoo. In support of scholarships for educational summer camps, Dillons has shared $10,000 in 2022 and 2023 for local youth.

Support of World Wildlife Fund through Hunger Zero, Zero Waste Foundation - Now through April 30, customers can join the celebration of Earth Month by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout to benefit World Wildlife Fund. The Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation will match customer donations up to $50,000. 100% of all donations made during the month of April will go directly to the World Wildlife Fund, the world’s leading conservation organization, working in 100 countries and supported by five million members worldwide. Funds will benefit World Wildlife Fund’s conservation and sustainability efforts in communities, across the country and around the world.



