Crews respond early Thursday to crash along I-70 just west of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a single-vehicle crash early Thursday on Interstate 70 just west of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 5:25 a.m. along eastbound I-70 just east of S.W. Valencia Road.

A sport utility vehicle crashed through a guardrail and flipped over onto its top, coming to rest in the center median area of the divided highway.

At least one person was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital.

The left lane of eastbound I-70 was shut down as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Traffic was allowed to proceed in the right eastbound lane.

