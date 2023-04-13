Canadian woman competing in specialty dog show in Topeka searching for runaway dog

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ”We’re from Canada, we’re from near Toronto, we’ve come down here this week to Topeka to participate in the American National Whippet Speciality which is being held this week.. and we have about a thousand whippets who’ve come from all parts of Canada, and the U.S. Mainly the U.S., but many from Canada as well to compete in this week’s competition,” said Lorraine Burch of Jetstream Whippets.

This year has been the largest gathering in the event’s history with over 1,000 dogs competing.

For Lorraine Burch, things took a turn for the worst when one of her dogs ran away.

“We were out for our walk last night and as we approached the front doors of the hotel, a car pulled up and slammed its door very, very loudly right beside Oola, my missing dog. It startled her and she slipped her collar and she ran off, and this was about 10:00 last night and we’ve been looking for her ever since.”

Oola was scheduled to compete on Thursday, but now Lorraine is left searching for her beloved pet.

“I’ve been breeding them for a long time. Oola is just eleven months old. So she was a baby, she was born into my hands and of course I am very upset she’s gone missing. I feel badly, I feel very helpless that I can’t do anything more than what we’re doing to find her.”

After finding out about Oola’s escape, other dog owners immediately stepped up to look for.

“I heard about this, probably about 12:00, and then they were up all night doing all this through the night, there were people looking for the dog and looking for sightings and driving around and just seeing if they can have any type of evidence that she’s been around,” said Kathy Rasmussen, local national show chair.

For those who may see Oola, Lorraine advises against chasing after her.

“They become feral very quickly once they’re frightened and it’s very, very difficult to approach them. One thing I would like to stress to anyone who may see her is please just report the sightings to us, but do not try to catch her because you’ll probably just set her off running again.”

