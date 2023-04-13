Amazon to start charging fees for some UPS returns

Amazon will be starting to charge customers a $1 fee for some UPS returns.
Amazon will be starting to charge customers a $1 fee for some UPS returns.(Amazon via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is taking new measures to try to get customers to return fewer of their online orders.

The company announced it will start charging customers a $1 fee if they return items to a UPS store when there is a Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh grocery store or Kohl’s closer to the consumer’s delivery address.

Amazon owns Whole Foods and Fresh grocery stores while having a return partnership with Kohl’s.

Additionally, Amazon recently started flagging frequently returned products on its website. It has been adding badges to items with “significantly higher return rates for their product category” to give customers a heads-up before purchasing.

Certain retailers such as H&M, J.Crew and Abercrombie & Fitch are also adding fees of up to $7 to return items online.

Furthermore, some retailers are shortening their return windows for customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell L. Thomas, 61, a Herington USD teacher, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated...
Teacher arrested for witness intimidation
Officials apprehend 3 juveniles after at least 4 golf carts led them on a chase on April 12,...
3 juveniles booked after golf cart chase ends in Central Topeka
Jeremy B. Rath, 23, of Topeka, had been arrested in connection to an early-morning shooting at...
One arrested, another taken to hospital after central Topeka shooting
FILE
Lyon Co. officials on the hunt for man who broke into teen’s home, raped her
FILE - Ken Hush
ESU President, Emporia Mayor come to blows over recently announced bonuses

Latest News

FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia
Study: Americans are saving less for retirement
Study: Americans are saving less for retirement
A California father was buried in snow and killed in a freak accident.
California man buried in snow and killed in freak accident
Protesters speak out against Florida's six-week abortion ban bill.
Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban, DeSantis supports