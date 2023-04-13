Alleged attack on residential facility tenants leads to arrest of Topeka man

Russell Adamson
Russell Adamson(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked tenants at a local residential facility according to police.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, officials were called to the 300 block of SW Oakley Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

Officials said they learned a suspect, Russell D. Adamson, 45, of Topeka, had been violent and attacked several individuals at a residential facility.

Police did not release the extent of injuries sustained by the victims.

When responding units arrived, TPD said Adamson was quickly found and arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery and battery.

Adamson remains behind bars on a $2,500 bond. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on June 15.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell L. Thomas, 61, a Herington USD teacher, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated...
Teacher arrested for witness intimidation
Officials apprehend 3 juveniles after at least 4 golf carts led them on a chase on April 12,...
3 juveniles booked after golf cart chase ends in Central Topeka
Jeremy B. Rath, 23, of Topeka, had been arrested in connection to an early-morning shooting at...
One arrested, another taken to hospital after central Topeka shooting
FILE
Lyon Co. officials on the hunt for man who broke into teen’s home, raped her
FILE - Ken Hush
ESU President, Emporia Mayor come to blows over recently announced bonuses

Latest News

Skye Joe Covers Up
Overnight attack leads to woman’s hospitalization, man’s arrest
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Officials investigate after two separate bikes stolen in Manhattan
The Kansas Water Office will host the Kansas Regional Advisory Committee Meeting (RAC) to...
Kansas Water Office to host Regional Advisory Committee Meeting