Alleged attack on residential facility tenants leads to arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked tenants at a local residential facility according to police.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, officials were called to the 300 block of SW Oakley Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

Officials said they learned a suspect, Russell D. Adamson, 45, of Topeka, had been violent and attacked several individuals at a residential facility.

Police did not release the extent of injuries sustained by the victims.

When responding units arrived, TPD said Adamson was quickly found and arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery and battery.

Adamson remains behind bars on a $2,500 bond. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on June 15.

