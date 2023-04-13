After fire seriously burns father, Pott. Co. daughter raises funds to aid recovery

Rod Pickett
Rod Pickett(Jenna Pickett via GoFundMe)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After a pasture fire burned 50% of her father’s body, a Pottawatomie Co. daughter has set up a fundraiser to help his recovery, as well as her mother’s.

Jenna Pickett says that on Monday evening, April 10, her father, Rod, had been helping friends and was involved in a four-wheeler accident. She said his four-wheeler had tipped over and he flipped off the back and landed in a pasture fire.

Pickett indicated that Rod was sent in an air ambulance to the University of Kansas Medical Center where medical personnel indicated he had several burns that ranged from 1st to 3rd-degree. She was told that about 50% of his body had been burned.

Moving forward, Pickett said medical professionals have told her that Rod will need skin grafts to heal and will require an up-to-3-month hospital stay.

With Pickett’s mother, Rod’s wife, still enduring chemotherapy for cancer, she said she does not want her family to worry about the financial burden of their recovery.

Pickett indicated that any funds received through a GoFundMe she has set up will go toward gas for her mother as well as food and hotel stays to be with Rod during his recovery. The money will also help pay medical bills and monthly bills as he will be unable to work for some time.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.

