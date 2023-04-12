Wichita man hospitalized after motorcycle crash SW of Augusta

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is in the hospital after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash southwest of Augusta.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, emergency crews were called to the area of SW 110th and Thunder Rd. with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Kawasaki KLE650 driven by Derek A. Werner, 41, of Wichita, had been headed north on Thunder Rd.

KHP noted that Werner failed to negotiate the curve and his bike veered off the road to the left where he crashed into the ditch.

Officials said Werner was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

