Wednesday forecast: Warm and windy, fire risk continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern for the next 2 days will be the fire danger with strong winds, recent dry conditions and low relative humidity values. Outdoor burning is not recommended but if you do, use extreme caution winds as won’t weaken through Friday even at night. By Friday the concern turns to the risk for severe weather by the evening but much needed rain expected Friday night into at least Saturday morning.

Taking Action:

A fire danger risk exists today and Thursday. Burning is not recommended since winds will be gusting at least 20 mph (even at night) the rest of the work week and could be as high as 35-40 mph.

Monitoring the next storm system Friday-Saturday. Still uncertainty on specifics especially with respect to how long any rain will last on Saturday. If you have outdoor plans Saturday start thinking about a Plan B on staying inside but be mindful that there is a chance it is going to be dry especially by the afternoon.

The other concern is the severe weather possibility Friday evening. Make sure you are weather aware and have at least 2 ways to receive warnings. Know what to do in the event a warning is issued for your area whether it’s severe (wind/hail) or even a tornado. Prepare for the worst but hope for the best.



The mild weather continues through Friday before a cool down this weekend. Temperatures do moderate slightly next work week but won’t be as warm as this week has been.

Normal High: 81/Normal Low: 42 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s (a few upper 80s are possible out toward central KS). Winds S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s (a few upper 80s are still possible out toward central KS). Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Clouds will increase Friday and while there is a low chance for an isolated shower/storm during the day, most of the storms will likely hold off until after 6pm. Obviously we’ll be fine tuning details on timing and severe weather details as we get closer so stay updated.

The storms will form ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler temperatures this weekend. highs will likely be in the 60s both days but could even be in the 50s IF rain lingers longer into Saturday. Right now the highest chance of rain will be in the morning with dry conditions by the afternoon but there is still a chance rain lingers into the afternoon so prepare for that scenario.

No doubt Sunday will be dry and highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds this weekend will still be strong, gusts 30-35 mph both days with a northwesterly wind.

There remains uncertainty on the timing of rain for the first half of next week. Could have rain as early as Tuesday afternoon and some rain may linger into Wednesday but will just have a rain chance in for Tuesday night and fine tune the forecast as confidence increases.

Storms especially in the evening will have the risk of all hazards however large hail is looking to be the main hazard (SPC/WIBW)

