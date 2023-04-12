Washburn softball stays in Top 25

Washburn Softball celebrating walk-off win against Central Missouri
Washburn Softball celebrating walk-off win against Central Missouri(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a 31-9 record to this point, the Ichabods continue to be recognized.

Washburn is now No. 20 in the NCA Top 25 Poll. At one point in the season, the ‘Bods had won 15 straight games. In their last eight games, they’re 4-4.

The big success so far this season has been led by two local athletes in the Topeka area.

Washburn will be on the road against Missouri Southern on Friday and Pittsburg State on Saturday. Both matchups will be double-headers.

