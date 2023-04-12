Washburn softball stays in Top 25

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a 31-9 record to this point, the Ichabods continue to be recognized.

The Washburn @IchabodSB squad sits at No. 20 in the latest NFCA top 25 poll this week … WU will be on the road at MSSU (RV) and PSU #GoBods pic.twitter.com/JPnJbfVhAT — Washburn Softball (@IchabodSB) April 11, 2023

Washburn is now No. 20 in the NCA Top 25 Poll. At one point in the season, the ‘Bods had won 15 straight games. In their last eight games, they’re 4-4.

The big success so far this season has been led by two local athletes in the Topeka area.

Washburn will be on the road against Missouri Southern on Friday and Pittsburg State on Saturday. Both matchups will be double-headers.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.