Two arrested following narcotics search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested for multiple charges following the service of a search warrant.

As part of an ongoing investigation, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on April 12 in the 500 BLK NE Scotland Ave.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, Katrina Evans, 35, and Kenneth Howell, 36, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Katrina Evans:

Distribution of cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Drug Tax Stamp

Kenneth Howell:

Distribution of cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Drug Tax Stamp

