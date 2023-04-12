Two arrested following narcotics search warrant

Katrina Evans, 35, and Kenneth Howell, 36, were arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for multiple charges, including the distribution of cocaine, the possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and a drug tax stamp.(Pablo)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested for multiple charges following the service of a search warrant.

As part of an ongoing investigation, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on April 12 in the 500 BLK NE Scotland Ave.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, Katrina Evans, 35, and Kenneth Howell, 36, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Katrina Evans:

  • Distribution of cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Drug Tax Stamp

Kenneth Howell:

  • Distribution of cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Drug Tax Stamp

