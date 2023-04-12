Two arrested following narcotics search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested for multiple charges following the service of a search warrant.
As part of an ongoing investigation, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on April 12 in the 500 BLK NE Scotland Ave.
While conducting the search warrant, officers located cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
As a result, Katrina Evans, 35, and Kenneth Howell, 36, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
Katrina Evans:
- Distribution of cocaine
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Drug Tax Stamp
Kenneth Howell:
- Distribution of cocaine
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Drug Tax Stamp
