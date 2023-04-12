Traffic closure at SE 21st St. and Indiana Ave. for repair in Topeka

A traffic closure is in place at SE 21st St. and Indiana Ave. for a construction repair project.
A traffic closure is in place at SE 21st St. and Indiana Ave. for a construction repair project.(City of Topeka)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic closure is in place at SE 21st St. and Indiana Ave. for a construction repair project.

City of Topeka announced due to complications and safety concerns during the emergency repair project, SE 21st is currently being fully closed on the east leg of SE 21st St. and Indiana by Kansas Gas Service as they continue to investigate and repair a gas leak.

City of Topeka said traffic is being detoured via Indiana, 25th St., and California for East and West 21st St.

The estimated timeline for the project is approximately a one-week closure.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in the hospital following a shooting that is believed to have started as a...
TPD: Man turns gun on himself in early-morning aggravated burglary
FILE - Jeffrey James Exon
Topeka man convicted of murder in 2021 death of 2-year-old daughter
Rendering for a Whataburger location in Lawrence.
Location for Lawrence Whataburger confirmed by realtor
John Moulden
Tenn. man accused of collision that killed K-State student turns himself in
Officials apprehend 3 juveniles after at least 4 golf carts led them on a chase on April 12,...
3 juveniles booked after golf cart chase ends in Central Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Lyon Co. officials on the hunt for man who broke into teen’s home, raped her
FILE
Kansas man’s lawsuit says he was chased, tased for speeding
Miguel Murga
Days after outrunning law enforcement, suspect found in Topeka, arrested
Highland Park student sets sights on serving others
Highland Park student sets sights on serving others