Traffic closure at SE 21st St. and Indiana Ave. for repair in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic closure is in place at SE 21st St. and Indiana Ave. for a construction repair project.

City of Topeka announced due to complications and safety concerns during the emergency repair project, SE 21st is currently being fully closed on the east leg of SE 21st St. and Indiana by Kansas Gas Service as they continue to investigate and repair a gas leak.

City of Topeka said traffic is being detoured via Indiana, 25th St., and California for East and West 21st St.

The estimated timeline for the project is approximately a one-week closure.

