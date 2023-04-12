Tour of Topeka to celebrate completion of county-wide trail system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Tour of Topeka has been set for May 6 and will celebrate the completion of the newly-completed connection of a county-wide trail system.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says that it will host the May 6 Tour of Topeka ride/run to celebrate the connection of its trails across the community. The completion of the Deerk Creek Trail extension from SE 10th to SE 29th St. enables cyclists to ride from SW 29th and McClure all the way to and around Lake Shawnee with the Shunga, Deer Creek and Lake Shawnee Trials.

Officials said the Tour of Topeka will begin at 9 a.m. in Dornwood Park and will feature a 32.2-mile route to cover the complete trail loop, a 10-mile route to and around Lake Shawnee and a 5K ride/run/walk along the Deerk Creek Trail from Dornwood Park up the Deerk Creek Trail to a turnaround point just south of I-70.

SCP+R noted that the event is not competitive and will not be timed as everyone in the community is invited. It is free to the public, however, participants have been asked to register HERE.

Parks and Rec indicated that participants can order a $15 Tour of Topeka shirt.

“Connecting our trail system across the community is a major milestone in quality of life for Shawnee Countians,” said Tim Laurent, SCP+R Director. “Connecting our trails builds community by introducing residents to trails through parts of the community through which they may not normally travel.”

Laurent added that he has heard many positive comments already from residents who use the trails for fitness and are extending their rides farther now that the trails are connected.

