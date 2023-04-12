Topeka native brings bronze medal back to Capital City following Omaha finals

OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - A Topeka native and renowned equestrian show-jumper claimed third place in the World Cup Finals in Omaha over the weekend.

Officials say that on Sunday, April 9, the third round of the FEI Jumping World Cup Final closed out the FEI World Cup Finals Omaha 2023. They said 30 combinations returned to the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., for the first of two rounds while the top 20 returned for the second round.

U.S. Equestrian said the courses designed by Bernardo Costa Cabral were championship tracks with both technical questions and large fences.

Kansas native Hunter Holloway and his steed, Pepita Con Spita, were dubbed the hometown favorites and rose to the occasion in a high-pressure championship format to clinch a podium finish and bronze medal. Henrik von Eckermann of Sweden and King Edward claimed the championship title while Harrie Smolders of the Netherlands and Monaco N.O.P. took home second place.

Hunter Holloway brings home the bronze medal on April 9, 2023. (U.S. Equestrian)

“Obviously, Hunter’s podium finish was fantastic. She was so focused all week long. This wasn’t just the two rounds today; this was all four. She absolutely deserved to be there,” said U.S. Jumping Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland. “It is always great to be on the podium, but it is even more fun because she is a hometown girl. She is from the Midwest and to be on the podium in Omaha has got to be really special. The experience she got at the World Cup Final last year in Leipzig clearly put her in good stead for this week. She knew what to expect and she rose to the occasion, so that was fantastic.”

Holloway, from Topeka, and Pepita Con Spita were cool and collected to finish as the top-placed U.S. combination. Officials said the pair knocked rails at fence three and 11B of the triple combination for eight penalties in round 1 to sit on 11 penalties. Despite the added penalties, Holloway and the Westphalian mare remained tied for fifth place.

As she returned 16th in the order in round 2, officials said the pair delivered an excellent clear round to finish on 11 penalties to earn third place on the podium.

Holloway said she had her sights set on Omaha since her first World Cup Final appearance in Leipzig in 2022.

“After we got the first one under our belt, she felt super,” said Holloway. “I felt like I knew she could do it and I could do it. So, I was just excited to come back and attack it again on home soil.”

With two rails in the first round, Holloway said she had to ride her best at peak pressure.

“I was really hoping to go double-clear, and I made a few mistakes in the first round,” said Holloway. “She was super. She should’ve been clear, I was not. I knew I really needed to fight for that clear round, every bit of it. And that’s what I tried to do the whole way round. Just fight for that clear round, every second, every inch.”

According to U.S. Equestrian, Devin Ryan and Eddie Blue placed the second highest as a U.S. pair in 13th place. They had an unlucky rail at 11A of the triple combination in the first round for four penalties to up their score to 15 penalties. Ryan, of New Jersey, and the Dutch Warmblood gelding had a similar occurrence in the second round when they barely tapped the front rail of the fence 9 oxer for four penalties and a final score of 19 penalties.

Even with the rails, officials said Eddie Blue showed fabulous form throughout the two rounds.

