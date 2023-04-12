SW Topeka intersection to close as crews replace gutter

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One intersection in SW Topeka will close for about a week as crews replace a valley gutter.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, Bettis Asphalt will completely close the intersection of SW 26th and Rother Rd.

Crews noted that the closure is needed as they replace a valley gutter.

Officials expect the intersection to be reopened on Wednesday, April 19.

