Second Topeka City Council members opts not to seek reelection

Hannah Naeger
Hannah Naeger(City of Topeka)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second Topeka City Council member announced she will not seek reelection.

Hannah Naeger is in her first term representing District 6.

She confirmed the news to 13 NEWS Tuesday. During Tuesday night’s council meeting, she said she’s enjoyed her service, but must focus on other responsibilities.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to have served in this way. It has been an amazing experience so far,” she said.

Naeger joins District 4′s Tony Emerson in opting not to run again. Emerson told 13 NEWS he must focus on work and family obligations.

Three candidates already have filed for District 6: Bob Beers, Marcus Miller, and Zachary Surritt. David Banks has filed for the District 4 seat.

Even-numbered council district seats are up for votes in this November’s general election. The other two incumbents - District 2’s Christina Valdivia-Alcala and District 8’s Spencer Duncan - both have filed for reelection. They currently are unopposed.

The filing deadline is June 1.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka woman dies after hit by semi while walking on I-35 in Kansas City
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Avoid the Area: Motorcycle driver dies following fatal Lawrence collision
One person is in the hospital following a shooting that is believed to have started as a...
TPD: Man turns gun on himself in early-morning aggravated burglary
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Jason M. Monroe, 41, of Lake Delton, WI, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage...
Traffic stop revealed narcotics, followed by arrest

Latest News

Kansas women's basketball claims the 2023 WNIT Championship.
Jayhawks WBB to compete in inaugural Cayman Islands Classic
Topekans will see some big changes to their utility bills starting in 2024.
Increased utility rates approved by Topeka City Council
Washburn Rural pitcher Emmerson Cope
Washburn Rural Softball beats Hayden
Hayden Baseball
Hayden BSB beats T-West