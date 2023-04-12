Second Topeka City Council members opts not to seek reelection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second Topeka City Council member announced she will not seek reelection.

Hannah Naeger is in her first term representing District 6.

She confirmed the news to 13 NEWS Tuesday. During Tuesday night’s council meeting, she said she’s enjoyed her service, but must focus on other responsibilities.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to have served in this way. It has been an amazing experience so far,” she said.

Naeger joins District 4′s Tony Emerson in opting not to run again. Emerson told 13 NEWS he must focus on work and family obligations.

Three candidates already have filed for District 6: Bob Beers, Marcus Miller, and Zachary Surritt. David Banks has filed for the District 4 seat.

Even-numbered council district seats are up for votes in this November’s general election. The other two incumbents - District 2’s Christina Valdivia-Alcala and District 8’s Spencer Duncan - both have filed for reelection. They currently are unopposed.

The filing deadline is June 1.

