Riley Co. Board recommends denial of new electrical substation near Ashland

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Planning Board and Board of Zoning Appeals has recommended the County Commission deny a new electrical substation planned near Ashland.

The Riley County Planning Board and Board of Zoning Appeals announced on Wednesday, April 12, that more than 90 people attended Monday’s meeting to share their thoughts about a proposed electrical substation to be built in Ashland near the Konza Prairie Biological Station.

After comments from the public were heard, the Board said it recommended the denial of the special use authorization for the property to establish and operate an electrical substation.

Members of the board cited several reasons for their recommendation. First, they said the proposal does not fit into Vision 2025 Comprehensive Plan Chapter 5, which prioritizes agricultural preservation and rural character. They also agreed the location was not suitable as it presented a conflict with the Konza Prairie station.

In addition, the Board said Ashland Township officials did not support the project and the substation would have an impact on the view shed.

Next, the Board indicated that the request - including the recommendation of denial - will be reviewed by the Riley County Board of Commissioners for a final decision. Currently, the item is scheduled to appear before the Commission during the May 1 meeting.

In the request, officials noted that Evergy asked for approval for the construction of an electrical substation on a tract of land immediately west of the intersection of Konza Prairie Ln. and McDowell Creek Rd. - on the north side of McDowell Creek Rd.

According to the applicant, the proposed substation would increase reliability, serviceability and the load of Evergy’s electrical system in Manhattan, Riley Co. and the surrounding areas. It would contain equipment that functions as switches and breakers to allow personnel to maintain the lines and equipment without unnecessary outages.

If the request is approved, officials said Evergy’s acquisition of the property would be set for mid-2023 with construction to begin by the end of 2023. Completion would be expected by June 2026.

If the request is denied, the Board said Evergy can reapply at a future date. However, there is a process in place to appeal the Commission’s final decision.

