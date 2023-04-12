Report finds Kansas in bottom half of environmentally friendly states

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is among the bottom half of the states that are most environmentally friendly.

With Earth Day just around the corner and the U.S. reporting $165 billion in damage from weather and climate disasters in 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, April 12, that it released its report on 2023′s Greenest States.

In order to see which states do right by Mother Earth, WalletHub said it compared all 50 in terms of metrics that speak to the current health of the environment and residents’ environmental friendliness. Data sets range from green buildings per capita to the share of energy consumption from renewable resources.

The report ranked Kansas 36th overall with a total score of 50.03. The Sunflower State ranked 40th for environmental quality, 32nd for eco-friendly behaviors and 36th for climate-change contributions.

To the west, Colorado ranked 11th overall with a total score of 67.58. It ranked 12th for environmental quality, 5th for eco-friendly behaviors and 23rd for climate-change contributions.

Next, Nebraska ranked 26th overall with a total score of 56.68. It ranked 16th for environmental quality, 38th for eco-friendly behaviors and 28th for climate-change contributions.

To the east, Missouri ranked 32nd overall with a total score of 55.22. It ranked 20th for environmental quality, 30th for eco-friendly behaviors and 35th for climate-change contributions.

Lastly, Oklahoma ranked 43rd overall with a total score of 44.94. It ranked 44th for environmental quality, 36th for eco-friendly behaviors and 44th for climate-change contributions.

The report also found that Colorado had the most LEED-certified buildings per capita while Oklahoma had the fourth fewest.

The report indicated that the most environmentally friendly states are:

Vermont New York California Hawaii Maryland

The report also found the least green states include:

West Virginia Louisiana Mississippi Alabama Wyoming

