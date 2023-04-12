Ongoing renovations at Shawnee Co. Courthouse will modernize building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Renovations at the Shawnee County Courthouse have been ongoing since December 2022 with the goal to modernize the building.

The Shawnee County Commission announced Dec. 1, 2022 that the courthouse would undergo major renovations, replacing the HVAC system, all windows and adding 10 courtrooms (eight on the third and fourth floors and two in the former commission chambers). According to Senne & Company Superintendent Wes Shourds, neither the windows or HVAC had been worked on or replaced since the building’s construction in the 1960s.

“It’s an upgrade that they’ve been needing for some years now,” Shourds said. “We’re very glad that we are doing the upgrade and working with the county and the county staff. They have been very good partners to us, and it’s been really easy working with them so far.”

As of Wednesday April 12, motor vehicle operations at the courthouse are temporarily suspended as construction carries into the Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office. Operations with the treasury department will continue, but are relocated to the Register of Deeds office in room 208. They hope to reopen the week of April 24. Normal operations at the Motor Vehicle Annex at 5938 SW 17th St. will continue.

The project costs $14,533,294, and is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Shawnee County Courthouse is located at 200 SE 7th St. in Topeka.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.