One taken to hospital after central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot early Wednesday in central Topeka, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 2:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of S.W. Polk.

Authorities said a man who had been shot was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital.

The man’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

Police at 5:15 a.m. remained outside the south entrance of the Polk Plaza high-rise apartment building, where crime-scene tape had been placed.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

