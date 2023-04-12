One taken to hospital after central Topeka shooting
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot early Wednesday in central Topeka, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at 2:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of S.W. Polk.
Authorities said a man who had been shot was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital.
The man’s condition wasn’t immediately available.
Police at 5:15 a.m. remained outside the south entrance of the Polk Plaza high-rise apartment building, where crime-scene tape had been placed.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
