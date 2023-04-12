One hospitalized following 3-semi collision on Kansas City interstate

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was hospitalized after a collision that involved three semi-trucks on a Kansas City interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Stateline Rd. and I-435 with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Michael A. Arena, 48, of Fredericktown, Mo., and a 2021 International semi-truck driven by Anthony D. Brown, 38, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed east in the second lane of the interstate.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Nelbert Michel, 49, of Blue Springs, Mo., had been headed east in the third lane.

Officials said Arena attempted to make an unsafe lane change and hit Michel’s truck. The collision pushed Michel’s truck into Brown’s semi.

KHP indicated that Arena was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. All three drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

