One hospitalized following 3-semi collision on Kansas City interstate

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was hospitalized after a collision that involved three semi-trucks on a Kansas City interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Stateline Rd. and I-435 with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Michael A. Arena, 48, of Fredericktown, Mo., and a 2021 International semi-truck driven by Anthony D. Brown, 38, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed east in the second lane of the interstate.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Nelbert Michel, 49, of Blue Springs, Mo., had been headed east in the third lane.

Officials said Arena attempted to make an unsafe lane change and hit Michel’s truck. The collision pushed Michel’s truck into Brown’s semi.

KHP indicated that Arena was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. All three drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in the hospital following a shooting that is believed to have started as a...
TPD: Man turns gun on himself in early-morning aggravated burglary
FILE - Jeffrey James Exon
Topeka man convicted of murder in 2021 death of 2-year-old daughter
John Moulden
Tenn. man accused of collision that killed K-State student turns himself in
FILE
Topeka Goodyear plant fined in connection to fatal 2022 accident
Rendering for a Whataburger location in Lawrence.
Location for Lawrence Whataburger confirmed by realtor

Latest News

Detreck Foster
3 years after Kansas man last seen, officials renew call for information
North Topeka crash
Crash shuts down intersection in North Topeka
Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning at N.E. Morse and Quincy...
Crash shuts down intersection in North Topeka
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify two on April 12, 2023, in connection to a recent theft.
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify 2 in recent Walmart theft
FILE - Ken Hush
ESU President, Emporia Mayor come to blows over recently announced bonuses