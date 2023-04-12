One hospitalized after attempted lane change ends when 1 car, 2 barrier walls hit

By Sarah Motter
Apr. 12, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in the hospital after an attempted lane change ended after he hit one car and two barrier walls according to officials.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and K-32 with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Dodge Caravan driven by Jeffrey J. Hughes, 31, of Raytown, Mo., was headed south on the interstate in the fourth lane. Meanwhile, a 2005 Chrysler Sebring driven by Cadence L. Campbell, 19, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed south in the third lane.

KHP noted that Hughes attempted to change lanes, however, he struck Campbell’s vehicle and lost control of his own. Hughes’ Sebring hit the left concrete barrier wall and drifted across the road from the impact where he then hit the right barrier wall.

Officials said Hughes was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Campbell escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

