Officials search for motorcycle driver who outran law enforcement near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are in search of a motorcycle driver who outran law enforcement near Emporia at speeds of 130 mph.

KVOE reports that the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office continues to seek information about a suspect who sped away from an attempted traffic stop on Tuesday evening, April 11.

Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Sgt. Zach Shafer said that around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, he attempted to stop a motorcycle that had been speeding northbound on I-35 near mile marker 131. He said the driver had been clocked at around 116 mph.

Sgt. Shafer said that when he tried to stop the bike, the driver then sped up to about 130 mph and a pursuit was initiated. The chase, however, was later called off as authorities lost sight of the suspect. He did not confirm if the driver continued into Coffey Co.

If anyone has information about the suspect or the incident, they should report it to the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205.

